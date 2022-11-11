Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital
Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was in line with the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 22.
Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that three new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 7.