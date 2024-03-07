HOSPITALS in Gloucestershire celebrate a milestone this week of ten years using robotics for urological surgery.
The advancements in this field over the last ten years have seen great successes with patients.
The Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said “a significant accomplishment of the robotic approach is in performing complex cancer surgeries.
Procedures such as prostate and bladder removal and reconstruction, as well as kidney removal and reconstruction, have seen unprecedented success with the implementation of state-of-the-art robotic technologies.”
They added: “patients are experiencing a positive shift in their healthcare journey, with shorter recovery times and minimally invasive procedures becoming the new norm.
The advantages extend beyond patients, as this technology has positively impacted surgeons' well-being, by eliminating the necessity for prolonged periods spent leaning over operating tables.”
Urology Clinical Lead and Consultant Surgeon Jeremy Nettleton said “robotic surgery not only enables patients to return to their normal lives more quickly, but also has fewer negative impacts, for example on continence and erectile function”.