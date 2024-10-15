A NEW initiative between the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the University of Gloucestershire (UoG) looks to discover and develop referees and match officials.
The partnership’s programme has its base of operations at the university’s Oxstalls Campus, known as The Officiating Hub. It was conceptualised by former professional referee and match official, Chris White.
The project is the first of its kind in the UK and will identify talented candidates keen on developing their skills and understanding of the game, alongside community partners and recognised officiating organisations. The curriculum will develop and mentor the prospective officials, and provide them with further learning opportunities.
Chris White said: “The University is a leader in developing talent through our groundbreaking sports scholarship programme for match officials. The Officiating Hub will further increase opportunities for talented young match officials to grow together, progress in the game and help create the next level of referees and assistant referees.
“We’re extremely proud to have partnered with the RFU to deliver our innovative new programme to identify, support and develop talented referees and assistant referees. Match officials are very much needed, and we want young people to be advocates and share why they’re passionate about it.”
