New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of the Forest of Dean’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Taurus Crafts at Lydney Park Estate, Lydney, Glos; rated on November 21
• Rated 5: Bells Hotel \& Forest Of Dean Golf Club at The Royal Forest Of Dean Golf Club, Lords Hill, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on November 17
It means that of the Forest of Dean's 262 similar establishments with ratings, 242 (92%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.