New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Tea Room at The Fairview Gardner, Chapel Lane, Birdwood, Churcham; rated on August 15
• Rated 5: Briery Hill Llamas at GL18; rated on August 13
• Rated 5: Linda's Country Kitchen at GL18; rated on July 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Rudford \& Highleadon Village Hall at Village Hall, Buttermilk Lane, Rudford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 13
• Rated 5: The Black Dog Inn at Black Dog Inn, Church Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on August 13
• Rated 5: Oaklands Snooker Club at Foxes Bridge Road, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 6
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Cinderford Pizza Kebab House at 10 High Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 6