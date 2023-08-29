New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of the Forest of Dean’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Akash Indian Restaurant at Akash Tandoori Restaurant, 92 High Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 15
It means that of the Forest of Dean's 261 similar establishments with ratings, 237 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.