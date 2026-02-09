For those of you who have yet to buy something truly inspired for Valentine’s Day then Smiths Auction on February 12-13 could be the lifeline you are looking for.
The sale features a spectacular selection of beautiful jewellery ranging in price from just a few pounds up to several thousand. If you really want to make an impression there is a stunning red enamel heart form pendant set with rubies and diamonds which is expected to make around £2,000/£3,000.
A wide range of both antique and modern jewellery includes some very attractive rings including an unusual diamond set ‘target ring’ set with a border of tiny rubies and sapphires estimated at £1,000/£1,500 and a very wearable tanzanite and diamond ring estimated at just £300/£500.
A selection of pendants includes a classic diamond set Art Deco pendant estimated at £1,200/£1,800 whilst in contrast a 1970s Finnish silver pendant by Pentti Sarpaneva for Turun Hopea is estimated at just £60/£80.
A beautiful antique opal and diamond set bracelet is a perfect gift for someone who already has their dream opal ring – and just needs something to go with it! A pair of pretty diamond floral cluster earrings would also make a very romantic gift and are estimated at just £600/£800.
Elsewhere in the sale the gentlemen’s watches are proving very popular and feature very highly on the pre-sale wish list. Top of the pile is a very cool vintage Omega Seamaster Automatic with a black dial and luminous markers which is estimated at around £1,000/£1,500. But this is closely followed by a wide range of other very collectable and stylish watches including makes such as Hamilton, Heuer, Longines and Eberhard.
The Coin and Banknotes section is of course attracting plenty of interest both from collectors, but also investors keen to put some of their money into a variety of modern gold and silver coin sets available. Other collectables on offer include some very rare Robertson’s enamel badges, a Murano glass aquarium block, various vintage toys, a beautiful model gypsy caravan and a vast selection of pipes.
A timely collection of various race badges features a desirable group of vintage enamel badges from Cheltenham Racecourse estimated at £150/£200. Quirky collectables include two impressive boars’ heads mounted on oak shields – which are definitely a bit different - and only estimated at £60/£80 each. A beautiful set of nine blue glass antique chemist’s jars feature the desirable ‘recessed labels’ and are sure to look stunning wherever they are displayed.
Many private buyers are simply looking to purchase something useful or quirky to furnish their home - and auctions are the ideal place to pick up something which can make your interiors really stand out for a fraction of the price in the shops. A stunning Maple & Co Art Nouveau mahogany bookcase has eye catching copper strap hinges embossed with stylised flowers. It would surprise many people to find it is only estimated at £300/£500, as it would be sure to cost well into four figures in an antique shop. Other furniture includes chests of drawers, an Edwardian pitch pine glazed kitchen dresser and a selection of antique chairs, tables and cabinets. A beautiful Dutch glazed display cabinet features beautiful all over floral marquetry and is once again a bargain at just £200/£300.
Paintings in the sale include a very large Victorian landscape oil by Milson Hunt estimated at just £100/£300 – amazingly good value for a well-recognized artist who is just a little out of fashion at the moment. Another more popular Victorian oil painting is by Charles Leaver, who specialized in wintry landscapes with snowy scenes featuring intricate patterns of dark branches against the sky. His gothic overtones inspire the benefit of a more devoted following and this far smaller work is estimated at £800/£1,200.
A selection of good quality silver items in the sale includes a large silver salver estimated at £1,000/£1,500 whilst a modern silver cutlery set by William Turner is expected to make around £800/£1,200. Small silver antique collectables are always popular and include items such as vinaigrettes, caddy spoons and christening gifts. A small christening mug by Georg Jenesen is estimated at just £80/£120 whilst a very ornate Victorian christening mug complete with its original case is estimated at £300/£500.
Viewing for the sale is on Wednesday, February 11 from 10am to 5pm and on the morning of the sales 9am to 10am. The fully illustrated catalogue and online bidding are available at www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk. Entries for the March Antiques & Collectables sale are invited by appointment – please telephone 01531 821776.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.