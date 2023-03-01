A FOREST and Wye Valley solicitors has been recognised by a leading cancer charity for facilitating nearly £6 million in gifts in wills over the years.
Gwyn James Solicitors, which has offices in Coleford, Monmouth, Ross-on-Wye and Cinderford, was recently presented with a certificate from Cancer Research UK, having helped the charity raise a total of £5,798,695 over a period of 15 years.
The solicitors offers Cancer Research UK’s Free Will Service to local residents, giving guidance and support to those wishing to write a will or update an existing one.
The funds raised have come from people wishing to leave a legacy to the charity in their will.
Director of Gwyn James Solicitors Rebecca Wilkey said: “We’re honoured to have been recognised by Cancer Research UK in this way.
“One in two people will get cancer in their lifetime and many of us at the firm have friends or family who have been affected by cancer. Together with clients’ pledges and ours, we are beating cancer for future generations”.
Samantha Devlin, Head of Legacies at Cancer Research UK, said: “Our Free Will Service is provided without obligation and we are grateful to Gwyn James Solicitors for the expertise and sensitivity they show in providing clear information and guidance to help people across the Wye Valley and Forest of Dean make the best choices for them.”
For more information about the service, visit cruk.org/freewillservice or call Gwyn James Solicitors on 01594 833042 or 01600 775950.