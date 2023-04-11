THe two Forest branches of a national pharmacy chain could be taken over by a local chemist.
There are moves for Drybrook Pharmacy to take over the two run by Lloyds Pharmacy, the Forest Health Forum was told.
The potential move was mentioned at the April meeting of the Forest Health Forum – the first in person since Covid – which was held at the West Dean Centre in Bream.
Members of the forum welcomed guest speakers, Saran Braybrook, the Clinical Director of the Forest Primary Care network, Gary Deighton, Social Prescribing lead and Wellbeing coach, Andrew Embling.
Chair, Albert Weager said: “Saran gave members a comprehensive guide to the range of roles and activities within local primary care embracing a developing focus on preventative medicine.
“Members also heard that moves were afoot for the Drybrook pharmacy to acquire the two Lloyds pharmacies in the Forest.
“All acquisitions have to receive national NHS approval before purchase can be completed.”
Gary Deighton and his health delivery team’s social prescribing offers patients an alternative to medical solutions via a range of activities cultural and physical activities to maintain and sustain physical and mental health.
There had been 85 mental well-being referrals in March alone.
Andrew Embling’s Carers’ Walks and well being walks are well supported with excellent feedback from participants.
To aid the not so active, a digital walk has been developed.
Mr Weager reported that the forum’s questionnaire on the future healthcare needs in the Lydney and South Forest areas, had been widely distributed.
Thanks to some great help from the Wyedean School in Sedbury the questionnaire was transformed into a digital version with submissions going to a central database.
All submissions will be collated and a report written and submitted to the local NHS and local government leadership.
He also told members that he had attended a number of virtual meetings and had recently visited the emergency department at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, spending an hour being taken round by emergency medicine consultant Faye Noble.
He found the staff to be doing a brilliant job in a still unfinished building.
The forum, which brings together community members who have an interest in health and social care matters, has met regularly online since the start of the pandemic.
It has been running for more than 30 years with the aim of raising awareness of the issues facing people in the Forest by inviting health representatives to speak and answer the “awkward” questions posed by the committee.