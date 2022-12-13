PEOPLE across the county are being urged to use emergency NHS services “responsibly” during planned industrial action over Christmas.
NHS Gloucestershire says that hospitals, community services and GP practices are likely to feel the impact of the strikes beginning this week.
Trade unions representing NHS staff are in dispute with the government over the pay award for 2022/23.
As a result, members of the Royal College of Nursing are striking on December 15 and 20; members of the GMB, Unite and Unison (ambulance staff) are striking on December 21 and members of GMB (ambulance staff) are striking on December 28.
In the Forest, the NHS says the intention is to keep Community Minor Injury and Illness Units open, such as at Lydney Hospital, but the level of coverage “is subject to safe staffing levels on each day”.
The public are advised to use the local MIIU phone line - 0300 421 7777 or 111 - to check availability and to book appointments.
Patients who have a planned hospital operation, outpatient clinic or procedure on either Thursday 15 or Tuesday 20 should attend as usual unless they hear otherwise.
Other services like physical and mental health support, cancer and specialist care for vulnerable adults and children will be prioritised, with locals asked to keep 999 and A&E clear for genuine emergencies.
Those in need of advice are asked to call 111.