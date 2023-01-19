The “Now We’re Talking” partnership, led by Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust alongside other local organisations, has launched a new “professionals portal” which hosts resources to help people who may come into contact with staff or clients struggling with mental health or suicide.
It includes free training resources and tips and tools to help start a conversation. It also includes advice and signposting to more practical support with concerns such as the cost of living crisis, domestic abuse, housing issues and relationships.
Gary Morgan, Head of Communications at Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust, said: “If someone doesn’t seem themselves it’s important to feel confident to have conversations, but we know this can be difficult sometimes. The portal provides links to mental health training which can help you notice signs and have conversations, for example with a colleague or someone you support. It also has links to services which you can signpost someone to.
“Ultimately, the Now We’re Talking partnership is about encouraging us all to talk about how we’re feeling and to support people who are struggling, and we hope the portal is another resource which can help break down barriers to these really important conversations which can make a big difference.”
Now We’re Talking is a partnership of local organisations from across Herefordshire and Worcestershire working together to reduce the stigma of mental health, as well as promote the range of support available.
Anyone needing more urgent support, for example if they have an urgent concern about their mental health or that of a loved one, can contact the Herefordshire and Worcestershire 24/7 urgent mental health helpline on 0808 196 9127. The service is open to residents of all ages, across both counties. Alternatively, you can visit the Urgent Help web page for further information and support.
For mental health support for children and young people, please visit the dedicated Childrens’ Mental Health website. There is a dedicated section for parents worried about their child, and a range of downloadable resources which map out the support available.
Last year teenage soft rock sensation Split Second stopped by Ross Market House as part of this campaign to promote mental health.
The band that brought Ciao Bella to the air waves, Split Second, have written a new song called Reach Out, which focusses on the impact the pandemic had on their mental health. It’s core message is to encourage other young people to open up and talk if they are struggling too.
The new release is part of a promotional campaign developed with the help of Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust which aims to promote mental health support for young people at a series of live busking events across the West Midlands.
The music video, which was released as part of the Now We’re Talking campaign, features moments from their local tour, as well as scenes from Ross-on-Wye town centre.