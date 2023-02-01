She said: “I had always told myself that losing weight meant restricting myself and missing out, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. At Slimming World I learned new, healthy habits and discovered I can eat all the foods I loved by just cooking and preparing them differently, from spaghetti bolognese to my Friday night chicken tikka masala. I could always eat something if I felt hungry so I never felt deprived, so I think that’s been a key part of my success. Well, it must have been because I still eat in this same way today.