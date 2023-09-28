Hotel Chocolat has issued an urgent recall for its 'Choose Your Poison' filled chocolates, warning that certain batches may contain a foreign object posing a risk if consumed. The affected products have the lot numbers 23205, 23206, and 23207 and were sold between 1 September and 26 September. Customers are urged to return any remaining product for a full refund or exchange.
"We're very sorry that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience and concern caused," said a Hotel Chocolat representative. The chocolates in question come in a glass flask with a cork stopper and have a best before date of January 2024. The lot numbers can be found on the packaging tag next to the best before end date.
If you have bought this product from a Hotel Chocolat store or online within the specified dates, return it to the nearest Hotel Chocolat store with proof of purchase for a full refund or exchange. For those who purchased the chocolates from a John Lewis store or website, the retailer requests that you speak to them directly for further instructions.
Customers requiring additional support can reach out to Hotel Chocolat through the email [email protected].