The wet weather of the past week looks set to continue with another Met Office warning for rain.
The yellow warning has been issued for large swathes of England and Wales, including the Forest of Dean and Gloucestershire
The warning comes into place from 5pm tomorrow (Thursday) and runs overnight until 10am on Friday.
“Heavy rain will bring the potential for some flooding and disruption to transport,” warns the forecaster.
“Whilst some areas will miss the worst, areas of heavy, showery rain are expected to become widespread across a swathe of England and Wales during Thursday evening and on into Friday morning.
“There is some uncertainty in the details, but some locations may see up 20-30 mm of rain in 2-3 hours and perhaps 40-60 mm in 4-6 hours. Lightning and strong, gusty winds may be additional hazards, especially in southwest coastal areas.
“Given the recent very wet weather, this will bring the potential for further flooding and transport disruption.