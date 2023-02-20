Herefordshire Council is stepping up to help a group of vulnerable young people with their fuel and heating costs. The council has set aside a portion of its household support funding to help the county's care leavers. This means that 266 care-experienced 18-25 year-olds in Herefordshire will receive up to £170 to help with essential bills. This money will help them pay to heat their homes and minimise the burden of higher energy bills.