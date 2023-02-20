Herefordshire Council is stepping up to help a group of vulnerable young people with their fuel and heating costs. The council has set aside a portion of its household support funding to help the county's care leavers. This means that 266 care-experienced 18-25 year-olds in Herefordshire will receive up to £170 to help with essential bills. This money will help them pay to heat their homes and minimise the burden of higher energy bills.
Having experienced significant trauma during their childhood, care-experienced young people are at greater risk of poor emotional and physical health and unemployment, making them more susceptible to the increased prices of fuel and heating this winter.
Councillor Diana Toynbee, cabinet member for children and families, says, “I know how hard it is for young people setting up home for the first time, with fuel costs shooting up alarmingly. This can be especially challenging for our care leavers, so I’m very pleased to be providing this extra help for them as they cope with their household bills.”
Care-experienced young people won't be able to make applications for the funding directly. Their social worker or personal advisor can apply on their behalf.
The funding is provided by the Department for Work and Pensions, and it is great to see Herefordshire Council using this to support young people who are most in need. This move shows the council’s commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable young people and supporting them in their journey towards independence.