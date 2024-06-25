Hyundai’s ONIQ 5 N models successfully completed the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC), setting a record for the Electric Modified and Production SUV/Crossover categories.
Hyundai Motor competed in this year’s PPIHC with two IONIQ 5 N TA (Time Attack) Specs and one production IONIQ 5 N.
All three models conquered a challenging 12.42-mile (20 km) course that ascends over 4,700 feet (1,438 meters) to the summit of Pikes Peak, facing 156 turns, unpredictable weather and high-altitude conditions that can affect both drivers and vehicles.
The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec, driven by Hyundai World Rally driver Dani Sordo, finished the race in 09:30.852 and winning the exhibition class. The second TA Spec driven by Randy Pobst, finished the race in 09:55.551.
The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec is designed to highlight the production-spec IONIQ 5 N’s strengths without significant modifications.
Other than minor software tuning to increase the maximum motor output and some high-performance part changes, including new shock absorbers, motorsport-spec brakes and slick tyres, the TA Spec retains most of what production IONIQ 5 N offers to regular customers.