The Lower Wye Ramblers will be taking an eight-mile moderate walk taking in the beautiful scenery and industrial heritage of the Forest of Dean on Sunday, January 19 and welcome guests to join them for the hike.
Starting at 10am near the Fountain Inn, Parkend (Grid reference: SO 61437 07876; Nearest postcode: GL15 4JE; what3words: cured.sadly.retained), the group will take a circular route around Nagshead Plantation along a mixture of cycle paths, forest tracks and woodland paths and then head to the picturesque Cannop Ponds, where they will stop for lunch before returning to the start point.
Cannop Ponds, created in the 19th century, were originally part of a complex system for managing water to power local ironworks. Constructed during the industrial boom, the ponds provided water for the nearby Cannop Colliery and were vital for transporting materials. Over time, they fell into disuse but have since been restored, becoming a popular spot for wildlife and recreational activities, while preserving their rich industrial heritage.
Anyone heading out to join in is advised to take a drink, snack, and packed lunch with you and wear suitable clothing and footwear for the walk.
For further information and contact details for the walk leader, go the group’s website (www.ramblers.org.uk/lower-wye; it is always advisable to look on the website on the morning of a walk to check for any last-minute changes [e.g. cancellation due to weather, etc.]) or Facebook page.
Walking is a great way to stay fit, enjoy the beautiful area we live in, and meet new people and make friends, and the Lower Wye Ramblers group offers a warm welcome to both novice and experienced walkers. So why not head out and join this friendly group - they look forward to meeting you.