The A40 is closed between Dixton roundabout and Symonds Yat this morning.
Following the heavy rains last night, a landslide has blocked the one side of the carriageway on the hill up to Ganarew on the eastbound (towards Ross) direction of the dual carriageway.
Diversions are in place and it has been reported that large vehicles are attempting to negotiate the Old Hereford Road adding to the misery of the early morning traffic as other lorries are seen coming through the town.
A lorry was seen to be attempting to turn around on Hereford Road this morning as he was too high to travel under the girls’ school bridge
Gwent Police have advised motorists to find an alternative route saying that the eastbound carriageway is closed up to the Goodrich exit.
One diversion is sending traffic up into the Forest of Dean as traffic is turned around at Dixton roundabout and headed westbound back towards Gibraltar tunnels
It will take some time to clear the carriageway.