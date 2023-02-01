Newent Community School and Sixth Form Centre - partially closed - 'Newent Community School and Sixth Form Centre will be partially closed on Wednesday 1 February 2023 due to the formal industrial action. The school will only remain open to students in Y11 and Y13 who are expected to attend. In addition, selected vulnerable students in Years 7 to 10 will be contacted and invited to attend school. All other students will be asked to remain at home and complete home learning activities provided via SatchelOne'.