A WAVE of industrial action across the education and transport sectors is affecting public services in the Forest this week.
Many of the district’s schools, primary and secondary, are closed or partially closed today (Wednesday, Febuary 1), as members of the National Education Union (NEU) stage a walk out over pay across England and Wales.
The schools affected by today's walk out are as follows:
Aylburton C of E Primary School - closed - 'All classes closed to pupils due to industrial action'.
Ellwood Community Primary School - partially closed - 'The school will have partial class/year group closures on 1st February 2023 due to industrial action. Please note the following classes will be closed on 1st February: Oak (EYFS) Year 1 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 (Willow year 5s only can attend for the afternoon session 1pm-3.15pm) Classes/Year groups open: Year 6 (all day) Willow year 5s for the afternoon session 1pm-3.15pm only) Year 2 - morning only (8.45am-12.15pm)'.
Five Acres High School, Coleford - partially closed - 'Five Acres High School is closed to Year 8 students only. Year 8 students will be able to access remote learning'.
Lydney C of E Community School - partially closed - 'Open for Year 4 only'.
Newent Community School and Sixth Form Centre - partially closed - 'Newent Community School and Sixth Form Centre will be partially closed on Wednesday 1 February 2023 due to the formal industrial action. The school will only remain open to students in Y11 and Y13 who are expected to attend. In addition, selected vulnerable students in Years 7 to 10 will be contacted and invited to attend school. All other students will be asked to remain at home and complete home learning activities provided via SatchelOne'.
Picklenash Junior School, Newent - closed - 'Due to strike action school will be closed today'.
Primrose Hill C of E Academy, Lydney - partially closed - 'Due to industrial action, Year 4 is closed on Wednesday 1st February. All other year groups remain open'.
Ruardean C of E Primary School - partially closed - 'The following classes will be closed due to the strike action - Willows (R), Beeches (Y1/2), Larches (Y3/4), Oaks (Y5/6) - with the exception of those students in receipt of pupil premium or who are eligible for benefits related free school meals. Firs C&I Centre will be open as usually'.
Severnbanks Primary School, Lydney - partially closed - 'School is open to all pupils except Y2 Oak class and Y3 Elm class on 1st Feb due to industrial action. Parents please read your letter sent through parent mail'.
St. White's School, Cinderford - closed - 'Due to industrial action, the whole school will be closed on Wednesday 1st February'.
The Dean Academy, Lydney - partially closed - 'Due to industrial action on Wednesday 1 February by members of the NEU, the school will be open to Year 7 & 11 pupils only. Year 8, 9 & 10 students will be directed to work to complete from home via ClassCharts'.
Tibberton Community Primary School- partially closed - 'School will be partially closed due to strike action on 1st February. Nursery, Sparrows, Puffins, Barn Owls and Eagle Class are open as normal'.
Walmore Hill Primary School, Minsterworth - partially closed - 'Swans class is closed due to industrial action, but Cygnets and Fledglings are open as usual'.
Westbury-on-Severn C of E Primary School - partially closed - 'Sycamore and Oak Classes will close at 1pm. Other classes remain open as usual'.
Additionally, train drivers with Aslef and the RMT Union are on strike today (Wednesday) and Friday (February 3) in an ongoing row with train companies over pay and working conditions.
It means that many rail services across the country are not running, including some to and from Lydney, Chepstow and Gloucester.
CrossCountry and Great Western Railway (GWR) are the two affected operators in the region, while Transport for Wales services are unaffected.
GWR has advised passengers to check their journey before they travel this week, and a refund policy is in effect for ticket holders.
Locally, members of the Enough is Enough Forest of Dean group are travelling to Gloucester today to support NEU members on the picket line outside Shire Hall.
For more information, search the Enough Is Enough! Forest of Dean & Beyond branch on Facebook.