TEACHERS taking industrial action in an ongoing dispute with the government over pay will affect the opening of schools in the Forest tomorrow (Thursday, March 2).
So far, a handful of primary and secondary schools in the district have announced partial closures, with members of the National Education Union (NEU) set to walk out across England and Wales.
An estimated 200,000 union members are taking part in industrial action over three days this week.
NEU members in the north of England were on strike on Tuesday, followed by the Midlands and east of England today (Wednesday), and Wales and the south of England tomorrow.
It comes after 14 Forest schools either fully or partially closed on February 1 due to strike action from NEU members.
The schools that have announced closures as of today (Wednesday) are as follows:
- Aylburton C of E Primary School - Partially closed - 'School closed for pupils in Reception, years 1 and 2 (Chestnut class) and years 5 and 6 (Oak class) due to industrial action. Years 3 and 4 (Maple class) to attend as normal.
- Five Acres High School - Partially closed - ‘Due to planned industrial action on Thursday 2 March 2023, Five Acres High School will be open to students in Years 8, 10 and 11 only. Students in Years 7 and 9 will access remote education.’
- Ruardean C of E Primary School - Partially closed - ‘Willows Class (Reception) will be closed on 02/03/23 due to the NEU industrial action. All other classes will remain open to students.’
- Severnbanks Primary School - Partially closed - ‘Due to the NEU strike action Y1 Rowan, Y2 Oak and Y3 Elm Classes will be closed on 2/3/23. All other classes are open. Home learning is set see letter sent out and Class dojo message.’
Further closures will be added to this page as they’re announced.