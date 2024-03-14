MOTORISTS are experiencing long delays to their journeys due to a lorry fire on the M5 this morning (Thursday, March 14).
Emergency services were called to the incident around 06:30 this morning on the M5 northbound in Worcester, which experienced over six miles of congestion.
The fire and its bellowing smoke affected traffic on the M5, the M50, the A44 and the A38. However, National Highways said that the lorry fire has now been extinguished.
They also confirmed that traffic has now been released on the M5 northbound between J8 M50 and J7 Worcester south.
They further warned that lane one of the carriageway remains closed as Hereford and Worcester Fire Service continue at the scene.
It is expected that traffic will return to normal around 11:15-11:30 with drivers experiencing around an hour of delays.