Dr Griffiths said: “It’s absolutely vital, and it’s very easy to think, when you’re not involved in things like this, that there’s nothing going on - but there is a lot going on and there always has been. There’s such a rich history and cultural history to the Forest which is connected to some of those traditions like mining, the woods and working class life. But there’s also amazing writers, poets and dramatists. It’s all here really, but it takes a bit of reminding people of the heritage.”