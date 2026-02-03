The two other British deaths identified by Irwin Mitchell occurred earlier. Jane Pressley, 62, from Gainsborough, died in January 2023 after falling ill while holidaying at the Riu Palace Hotel in Santa Maria, Sal, the previous November. A man in his 60s from Watford died in November 2024 after suffering gastric illness while staying at the Riu Karamboa resort on the island of Boa Vista. The firm is also representing the family of a 56-year-old man who died in November 2025 after staying at the same resort.