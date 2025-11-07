THE SKIES of Lydney shone brightly on Bonfire Night, as the Town Council hosted its annual firework display at Bathurst Park.
Crowds gathered to enjoy low noise and high noise fireworks, music from live bands, food and drink from local businesses and the company of the community.
The businesses which helped feed hungry guests included Forest Hog Roast, trEAT Catering, Wood Fired Pizza and The Railway Tandoori, while music came from Me and Em, and Heavy Rain.
The evening was a success, as happy faces filled the grounds. Despite a slight drizzle, spirits were not dampened. Families filled any spare time by taking plenty of photographs and lighting up sparklers.
Mayor of Lydney Town Council, Cllr Tasha Saunders said: “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the residents and visitors who came out in such incredible numbers to enjoy this year’s Firework Display at Bathurst Park on Wednesday evening. It was wonderful to see so many families and younger children attending the first, low-noise display, many of whom were able to experience fireworks for the very first time.
“We’ve received some fantastic feedback, and while there are always areas we can improve for next year, it’s clear that the variety of fireworks , food and entertainment was very well received.
“A great deal of work goes on behind the scenes to make this event possible, and I want to personally thank the performers, vendors, and our hardworking staff and grounds team, especially our Admin and Events Coordinator. Most importantly, a huge thank you to the volunteers who help marshal, support, and ensure the evening runs smoothly. Without their dedication, we simply couldn’t deliver such a successful community event.”
The council now turns its attention to next year’s event, which it hopes will be as successful as this.
