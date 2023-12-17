Engineers are still unable to say when the A48 between Lydney and Chepstow will re-open after it was closed when a lorry struck a bridge at Tidenham on Friday afternoon (December 14).
The lorry, which was travelling toward Chepstow, shed its load of liquid sugar across the carriageway with the tractor unit and trailer ending up in a field near the former diving centre.
Gloucestershire Highways chiefs say it is proving "extremely difficult" to clear the road surface.
Since the incident on Friday afternoon traffic heading between Lydney and Chepstow has diverted along the B4228 through St Briavels, causing delays and tailbacks.
Narrow lanes connecting the A48 and B4228 were also overwhelmed by traffic.
Gloucestershire County Council says it is reviewing the diversion route.
James Bevan Coaches – which transports pupils of Wyedean School in Sedbury from the Lydney and Coleford areas – says it will be running as normal tomorrow (Monday) and do not expect any closure to affect pick-up times.