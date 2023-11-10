A 38-year-old man from the Chepstow area has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and remains in police custody.
It follows a police operation in which specially trained firearms officers, were carrying out arrest enquiries on the M48 junction near Bencroft Lane.
The incident, which had closed the a number of roads in the area had seen a police helicopter circling the area since earlier this morning.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said "The M48 junction 2 eastbound slip road near Chepstow has now re-opened."