A 37-year-old man from the Forest of Dean was arrested on Monday, May 12, on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
Police were called to Market Place in Coleford at 9pm with a report a man had been assaulted inside an address.
The victim, aged in his 30s, sustained wounds to his face and stomach but declined medical treatment.
Inspector Nick Cook from the Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We are aware of current public concern following recent violent incidents in the Coleford area and would like to reassure the public that there appears to be no links between them."
Anyone with information is asked to provide information online by completing the following form and quoting incident 462 of 12 May: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/