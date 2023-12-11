A MAN has been charged with murder in connection with an alleged stabbing in Cinderford on the weekend.
Michael Beach, aged 45 and of Ruspidge Road in Cinderford, has been charged with the murder of 36-year-old Scott Hopkins on Friday evening (December 8).
It comes after emergency services were called to Cinderford High Street, near its junction with Valley Road, at 10.20pm with a report that a man had been stabbed inside a house.
Scott Hopkins was treated by paramedics and later died from his injuries.
Micheal Beach was arrested and held in police custody over the weekend.
A scene guard was in place at the property while officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team continued their investigation.
At Cheltenham Magistrates' Court yesterday (Sunday, December 10), police were granted an additional 36 hours in which to question Beach.
He has now been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court today (Monday, December 11).
Police say they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the murder and have established that Hopkins and Beach were known to each other.
Anyone with information on what took place is asked to complete the following form quoting incident 446 of 8 December: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-crime-that-has-already-been-reported/
You can also provide information anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/