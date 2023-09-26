A 36-year-old Tutshill man convicted in his absence of using threatening behaviour and having a baseball bat in public without lawful excuse is to be sentenced by Cheltenham magistrates next month.
Robert Minister of Coleford Road, Tutshill, had denied both offences but failed to attend his trial on September 13.
The magistrates found him guilty of having a baseball bat in Silley’s Close, Tutshill, on June 1 this year and using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour towards a woman with intent to cause her to fear unlawful violence would be used.
Minister was conditionally bailed until October 11 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
The magistrates said that if he failed to provide medical evidence that illness prevented him attending court on September 13 he may be charged with a Bail Act offence.
Pending his next appearance he must not go to Silleys Close or contact two named people, one of them the victim of his threatening behaviour offence, the court ruled.