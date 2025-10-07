Hereford Coroner’s Court was told that Jacob Neighbour, known as Jake, 32 of Winding Pool Close, Dymock had been travelling to work in his Toyota Yaris when he collided with a telegraph pole at around 6.21am on May 7, this year, on an unclassified road in Aston Crews, a road which runs parallel with the B4222, near the village of the Lea.