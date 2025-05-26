A man has died following a three vehicle collision in the Forest earlier today (Monday, May 26).
Emergency services were called at 12.05pm following a report of a collision on the B4226 Speech House Road near Coleford.
The collision involved the riders of two motorbikes and the driver of a BMW.
One of the motorcyclists, a man aged in his 30s and from Cinderford, was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.
His next of kin has been informed.
Road closures remain in place on Speech House Road at the Speech House Hotel and Fancy Road to allow a collision investigation to take place.
Motorists are asked to plan their route in advance and avoid the area.
Officers are continuing to ask anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage they feel is relevant to make contact. Information can be submitted by completing the following online form and quoting incident 157 of May 26: