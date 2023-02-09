A MAN from the Forest is being held in police custody following a break in at the pharmacy on Lydney high street last night.
Police were called out to Lloyds Pharmacy on Newerne Street at around 10.50pm on Wednesday, February 8 with a report of a break-in.
Officers attended and arrested a 39 year-old man from the Forest on suspicion of burglary.
He remained in police custody this afternoon (Thursday, February 9).
The crime scene suggests the offender smashed their way through one of the front entrance glass doors, which is now boarded up.
Police tape is also stretched across the front entrance.
The pharmacy has been closed for most of today while police have carried out their investigation, although a member of staff said they hoped to be open again this afternoon.