A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Berry Hill this afternoon (Wednesday, August 9).
Lower Lane and Hillcrest Road were closed and scene guards put in place following the incident which is believed to have taken place in Hillcrest Road.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 4.20pm with a report of a stabbing.
"It is believed that the incident happened inside an address on Hillcrest Road.
"A man aged in his 20s has been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries.
"A man aged in his 30s and from the Forest of Dean has been arrested in connection with the incident, and enquiries are ongoing to locate any other people who may have been involved.
"Anyone who witnessed what took place and has not yet spoken to police is asked to provide information online by completing the following form and quoting incident 336 of 9 August: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
"Alternatively you can report information anonymously through the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously"