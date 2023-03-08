Mayor of Ross-on-Wye, Cllr Ed O’Driscoll, has announced plans to host a Coronation Ball on May 6 at the Rowing Club.
The event is in aid of the Mayor’s charity of the year, the Ross-on-Wye Community Development Trust (CDT), and hopes to raise a significant amount for this important local charity.
Mayor Ed is excited to be hosting the event and believes it will be the perfect way to mark the occasion while supporting a good cause.
He said: “Each year the mayor holds a charity event, and when I realized the coronation would be taking place on what could very well be my final week as mayor, I thought a ball was an ideal way to celebrate while raising money.”
The Rowing Club has been a fantastic help in organizing the event, and Cllr O’Driscoll believes it’s the perfect location for the celebration.
He reassured potential attendees that the event won’t be overly formal, he added: “To put minds at rest, it won’t be overly formal. We just hope people will come along and have a good time. Ermine and tiaras are entirely optional.”
To make the event a success, Cllr O’Driscoll thanked local companies that have agreed to sponsor the evening. Rehau, Morrisons, and A J Lowther and Sons are some of the local companies that have already stepped forward to help.
He added that other companies are looking into assisting with the event, and he hopes to add more sponsors to the list over the coming weeks.
The Coronation Ball will feature a complimentary Prosecco reception upon arrival, as well as a fork buffet and entertainment throughout the evening.
With a limited number of tickets available, Cllr O’Driscoll urges those interested to book early to avoid disappointment.
Tickets for the event are priced at £40 and can be purchased through the website ticketsource.co.uk for a small additional booking fee. Tickets can also be purchased from the Town Council offices, and payments can be made via cash, BACS, or cheque.
Further information or queries about the event can be found by getting in touch with the Town Council office, via email at [email protected], or by calling 01989 562373.
The Coronation Ball promises to be a night of fun, glamour, and community spirit, and all are welcome to join in the festivities.
Mayor Ed is no stranger to putting on a royal party, for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, he embarked on a jubilee crawl, visiting 16 of the events put on by town residents.