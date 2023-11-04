Monmouthshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Cllr. Paul Griffiths said: “I thank all dog owners who clean up after their pets. It was encouraging to hear that little fouling was found during the awareness day, but as the clocks change, we know reports will increase. It is the responsibility of everyone (if able) to work to keep our green spaces clean. Remember when taking your dog for a walk to take bags with you. Please take the opportunity to provide your voice on the current consultation. Your opinion matters to us.”