Two men have been arrested on suspicion of wildlife offences in the Forest of Dean after being found by police close to the body of a dead boar.
Officers on patrol near Yorkley had spotted a 4x4 Jeep parked on a forest track at around 2am this morning, (Tuesday 31 December).
The car was unoccupied but there were two dogs and equipment associated with wildlife crime inside.
After a search of the area, two men were found close to the body of a boar.
Officers arrested a 33-year-old man from West Yorkshire and a 52-year-old man from Kent on suspicion of wildlife offences, possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug.
They remain in police custody at this time while enquiries continue. The vehicle, dogs and equipment were all seized by officers.
Sergeant Sam Swinford, from the Rural Crime Team, said: “Wildlife crime has a huge impact on our rural communities, which our officers take very seriously.
“We hope that this robust action sends a clear message that we will not tolerate anyone visiting the Forest of Dean to commit these offences.”