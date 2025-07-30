WEATHER conditions seem to be taking a turn from the sunshine as Met Office have issued a yellow thunderstorm warning in place for parts of England today followed by wet and windy conditions on the beginning of next week.
Rain will turn more showery through the morning.
Parts of the southern, southeastern, and eastern England may see heavy showers and thunderstorms.
The thunderstorm is expected to affect southern parts of England and could produce torrential rain in a few places, which could include 25-35mm of rain falling within an hour and potentially reaching 60mm within two hours.
