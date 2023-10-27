A COUPLE were puzzled when they found their ornate steel bench missing from their garden.
The bench, turquoise and nicely painted, was a fixture in Joanna and Darren Cooke’s front garden in Kemble Road, Monmouth, until its sudden disappearance a week last Tuesday (October 31).
Originally placed in the front garden, Darren had recently moved the bench adjacent to the pavement, but not directly on it.
The couple were alerted by their neighbour, Rebecca, who asked if they had intended for their bench to be taken away.
According to Rebecca, a new scrap metal company were spotted in the area and may have taken the bench.
The usual scrap metal dealers who frequent Kemble Road were not involved in the incident.
Unfortunately, there’s no apparent point of contact for those looking to chase down the bench, leaving Joanna and Darren puzzled.