MONMOUTH Male Voice Choir is honoured to be making their third appearance at the Principality Stadium this Saturday (November 15) to sing the anthems and other Welsh rugby favourites prior to the Wales v Japan rugby international.

Monmouth and Dunvant Male Voice Choirs sing the Welsh National anthem at this year's St David's Day concert

The choir, one of the fastest growing in the country, will have 65 choristers singing their hearts out for conductor Dr Haydn James (an MMVC patron) and the thousands of supporters present.

Monmouth Male Voice Choir were honoured to appear at the Wales v Scotland Six Nations game in 2016 (Monmouth Male Voice Choir )

They first performed there singing the likes of Sosban Fach, Hymns and Arias and Cwm Rhondda in 2016 before the Wales v Scotland Six Nations game and were back there again for the 2022 Autumn International clash with Georgia.

The Monmouth Male Voice Choir help stir the fire of the Wales team with a rousing rendition of the Welsh national anthem (Monmouth Male Voice Choi)

Such is their reputation, they also made prestigious St David's Day appearance at the US Ambassador's residency in London in 2023 and 2024.

Last year, they performed six songs for the then US Ambassador Jane Hartley and guests, who also included local politicians.