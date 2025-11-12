MONMOUTH Male Voice Choir is honoured to be making their third appearance at the Principality Stadium this Saturday (November 15) to sing the anthems and other Welsh rugby favourites prior to the Wales v Japan rugby international.
The choir, one of the fastest growing in the country, will have 65 choristers singing their hearts out for conductor Dr Haydn James (an MMVC patron) and the thousands of supporters present.
They first performed there singing the likes of Sosban Fach, Hymns and Arias and Cwm Rhondda in 2016 before the Wales v Scotland Six Nations game and were back there again for the 2022 Autumn International clash with Georgia.
Such is their reputation, they also made prestigious St David's Day appearance at the US Ambassador's residency in London in 2023 and 2024.
Last year, they performed six songs for the then US Ambassador Jane Hartley and guests, who also included local politicians.
