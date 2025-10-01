A NEW silent book club has made its way to Monmouth, where the community can appreciate far more than turning pages, it’s all about a sense of belonging, curiosity and companionship.
Emma Kathleen Hartley started this book club after previously visiting one which she really enjoyed but found there wasn’t one closer to home.
The group is held at Estero Lounge on the last Tuesday of every month starting between 6pm-7pm where people get a chance to meet each other, and an opportunity to order food or drinks, following onto silent reading from 7pm until 8pm along with a chance to socialise afterwards.
A book club isn’t all what it seems on the surface, from turning pages and silently reading, it brings a sense of comfort to those who grasp onto the hope of escapism which a book brings.
“There is something about being lost in a book,” said Emma.
With the cooler months approaching, loneliness can rise but the idea that people can still get out and socialise through joining a book club is more than warmth, it brings the comfort of reading which is an option in an easily accessible location in the heart of Monmouth.
Reading can be a solitary thing but with any book it’s still reassuring that there is a chance to discuss a book you are reading with those who have a similar interest.
On another aspect mobile phones have and are still becoming a huge part of society and as much as they are a great tool, opening a physical book allows your mind to rest from being consistently active and worrying about everything you need to do.
“I have got to the point where it seems silly to wait for someone else to create these things where you can just do them yourself.
“Be the change you want to see.”
