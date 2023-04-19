THE Wye Bridge into Monmouth will be closed for five nights next week to prepare for resurfacing works in the summer.
Monmouthshire County Council recently confirmed the bridge and road to the bottom of Staunton Hill would be resurfaced over a period of around six weeks from mid-July.
Those works will likely see significant disruption for commuters and school children who live in the Forest as a full road closure, and a lengthy diversion, will be required.
To complete ground investigation works in preparation for resurfacing, the bridge will be closed to motorists overnight between 8pm and 6am from Monday, April 24 up to and including Friday, April 28.
The road will remain open for pedestrians, wheelchair users and cyclists, though this passage may be ‘guided’ at certain times of the work.
On the bigger, six-month project planned for the summer, a spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said this month: “We appreciate that these essential repairs will cause significant disruption due to the need for full closure of the road, resulting in a lengthy diversion route.
"In order to reduce the impact upon the local community, it is planned to carry out some of the work during night time or over the weekend.
“Council officers will work with the contractor to agree the construction management plan. Priority will be given to the safety of both the travelling public and the contractors workforce.
“Details of the timings and potential disruption will be shared with the local community once the contractor has been appointed and the detailed programme has been confirmed.
"The road closures will follow the usual statutory process which includes wider consultation with highway users such as the hauliers, emergency services and other businesses who may be impacted during the works.”
While details of any diversions are yet to be confirmed, it is likely to involve a lengthy drive through the Forest and Ross, particularly for larger vehicles.