THE basic salaries Monmouthshire councillors received last year has been revealed.
The amount that elected councillors were paid for 2022-2023 rose by £2,437 to £16,800, from last year’s basic allowance of £14,363, a rise of some 17 per cent.
The amount the leader of the council - this year Mary Ann Brocklesby (Llanelly Hill, Labour) - rose from £44,921 to £55,550 (including basic salary), a rise of £10,629 which is 24 per cent more than the previous year.
Other senior councillors and their 2022-23 salaries include:
Deputy Leader & Cabinet Member for Sustainable Economy Paul Griffiths (Chepstow Castle and Larkfield/Welsh Labour) £37,485; Cabinet Member - Resources Rachel Garrick (Caldicot Castle/Labour & Co-Op) £32,130. Cabinet Member – Inclusive & Active Communities Sara Burch (Cantref, Labour & Co Op) £32,130; Cabinet Member – Equalities & Engagement Catherine Fookes (Welsh Labour, Monmouth Town) £32,130 (now resigned from cabinet role); Cabinet Member – Climate Change & the Environment Catrin Maby (Welsh Labour, Monmouth Drybridge) £32,130; Cabinet Member – Social Care, Safeguarding & Accessible Health Services Tudor Thomas (Abergavenny Park, Welsh Labour ) £32,130 (also resigned from role); Cabinet Member – Education Martyn Groucutt (Abergavenny Lansdown, Welsh Labour) £32,130; Chair of Licensing Committee Tony Easson (Dewstow, Welsh Labour) £25,593.
Chair of Planning Committee Phil Murphy (Caerwent, Welsh Conservatives) £25,593; Chair of Democratic Services Committee David Jones (Crucorney, Independent) £25,593; Chair of People Scrutiny Sue Riley (Bulwark & Thornwell, Welsh Labour) £25,593; Chair of Place Scrutiny Lisa Dymock (Portskewett, Welsh Conservatives) £25,593; Chair of Performance & Overview Scrutiny Alistair Neill (Gobion Fawr, Welsh Conservatives) £25,593; Chair of Public Services Scrutiny Armand Watts (Bulwark & Thornwell, Welsh Labour) £25,593; Leader of The Largest Opposition Group Richard John (Mitchel Troy, Welsh Conservatives) £25,593; Civic Head (Mayor/Chair) Laura Wright (Grofield, Welsh Labour) £25,593; Deputy Civic Head (Deputy Mayor/Chair) Ann Webb (St Arvans, Welsh Conservatives) £20,540
While council officers receive an annual wage for their work, elected members (councillors) are provided with this allowance or salary to help them carry out their day to day activities instead.
They are also allowed to claim expenses and care allowances.
A contribution towards costs of care and personal assistance is paid to a member or co-opted member, who has caring responsibility for dependent children or adults, or a personal care requirement, provided the member incurs expenses in the provision of such care whilst undertaking ‘approved’ council duties.
Members and co opted members are also entitled to claim travelling expenses when travelling on the council business for ‘approved duties’ and are expected to travel by the most cost effective means.
In assessing cost effectiveness regard will be given to journey time. A member who does not travel by the most cost effective means may have their claim abated by an appropriate amount.
The amount given depends on a number of factors, such as the individual’s level of seniority, for example if they are a leader or deputy leader, the responsibilities they have, such as managing a cabinet portfolio, or even the area in which they live.