Fourteen charities from across the historic county of Gwent have received grants valued at £17,500 from the Monmouthshire Masonic Trust Fund 1997 (MMTF) at a celebration event held at Newport Masonic Hall.
The ceremony was presided over by the Head of Freemasonry in Monmouthshire, Christopher Evans, who presented the cheques to each organisation. Citations highlighting the recipients’ work and impact were read by Huw Williams, Chairman of the MMTF.
The event drew a large, supportive audience, allowing each charity to describe its work and the communities it supports.
Charities receiving grants were:
Newport & Gwent Samaritans - Nominated by the Province of Monmouthshire - £2,000
Phoenix Domestic Abuse Services - Nominated by the Province of Monmouthshire - £2,000
Age Cymru Gwent- Nominated by the Province of Monmouthshire - £2,000
Pen-y-Cwm School - Nominated by St George’s Lodge 1098 - £1,000
Tidy Butt - Nominated by Kennard Lodge 1258 - £1,000
Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation Trust - Nominated by Albert Edward Prince of Wales Lodge 1429 - £1,250
St David’s Church, Mynydd Bedwellte - Nominated by St David’s Lodge 2226 - £1,000
Ieuan The Lion Memorial Fund - Nominated by Jasper Tudor Lodge 4074 - £1,000
Tenovus Cancer Care - Nominated by Crystal Lodge 4562 - £1,000
Rascal Hope Centre - Nominated by Trevethin Lodge 6008 - £1,000
Mission to Seafarers Newport - Nominated by Henllys Lodge 8283 - £1,000
Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) - Nominated by Roderick Hill Lodge 8619 and Lodge of Friendship 6169 - £1,250
Durand School - Nominated by Llantarnam Lodge 7901 and Striguil Lodge 2186 - £1,000
SANDS (Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Charity) - Nominated by Silurian Lodge 471 - £1,000
The MMTF’s annual grants, which this year totals £35,750, highlight the strong commitment of Monmouthshire Freemasons to supporting local organisations working across education, health, crisis support, rescue services, and community wellbeing.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.