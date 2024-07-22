The high performance CUPRA Born VZ has officially opened for order in the UK, with pricing starting at £44,625 MDP.
The latest version of the brand’s first fully electric model CUPRA Born, the CUPRA Born VZ boasts an all-electric system capable of delivering 326PS of power and 545Nm of torque – 75% more than any other Born version.
The enhanced powertrain coupled with improved chassis dynamics thanks to DCC Sport suspension, means the CUPRA Born VZ can reach 62mph from a standing start in just 5.6 seconds. The model’s top speed has also increased and is now limited to 124mph.
But, performance has not been achieved by sacrificing efficiency. The improved battery pack now offers 79kWh of net capacity (+2kWh) and is able to travel up to 372 miles. It can then be recharged at home with a fast charge from 10% to 80% taking just 26 minutes.
As well as an uplift in power, the CUPRA Born VZ also plays host to a sportier interior, with new Enceladus Grey CUP bucket seats as standard, and a Sennheiser Premium Audio sound system. On the exterior, the new model flaunts 20-inch Thunderstorm alloy wheels as well as the option of the exclusive Dark Forest paint finish.