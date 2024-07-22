The Dacia Sandero is officially Europe’s best-selling new car. While this is a title it has held since 2017 for retail sales, figures for the first half of 2024 show that the affordable supermini now tops the charts across all channels.
In fact, worldwide sales for the first six months of 2024 totalled 164,789 units – an uplift of 18.5% over its already impressive performance in the first half of last year – suggesting that demand and confidence in the vehicle is stronger than ever.
Despite its position as the UK’s best value new car, starting from only £13,795 on-the-road, the Dacia Sandero comes generously-equipped with air conditioning, cruise control with speed limiter, electric front windows, a comprehensive range of passive and active safety aids, and Dacia’s clever Media Control that places the smartphone at the heart of the infotainment system.
What’s more, at the top of the Sandero Stepway range sits the rugged Extreme. Beyond its Copper Brown exterior detailing and interior highlights, it boasts keyless entry, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera, electronic parking brake, automatic air conditioning, blind spot warning, Extended Grip system, and Dacia’s Media Nav system with full smartphone replication and navigation built-in.