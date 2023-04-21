Monmouth-based motorcycle competitor, Vanessa Ruck, also known as The Girl on a Bike, has just landed in Morocco to participate in the second-largest rally raid in the world, the Morocco Desert Challenge. Over the course of the eight-day race, Ruck will tackle 2,658km of the most challenging terrain Morocco has to offer, alongside 560 other racing vehicles.
Ruck is the only female motorcycle rider on the start line this year, and she's determined to make a statement for women in the sport. Despite facing physical challenges that set her apart from her male counterparts, she remains undeterred and plans to fight even harder.
Riding her KTM 450 Rally Replica, Ruck has made several modifications to her motorcycle to improve performance and durability. With a focus on nutrition, she is well-prepared to tackle the extreme caloric demands of racing in the desert, which could reach up to 8,000 calories per day.
The race days will be long, with anticipated riding times between 8 to 11 hours, followed by nights spent sleeping in a tent. Ruck is also prepared for the gruelling physical demands on her body, managing pain with medication and daily sports therapy sessions.
Throughout the race, Vanessa will capture her experience on camera, with plans to release a full YouTube video after the event. While she hopes to update her followers on social media daily, her primary goal remains to make it to the finish line.
The Morocco Desert Challenge will kick off with scrutineering on Friday and Saturday, followed by the prologue stage on Sunday. The race will then be in full swing from Monday to the following Sunday, with Vanessa returning home on May 1-2.