After a tragic accident on her pushbike followed by 7 surgeries over 7 years, Vanessa discovered the world of motorcycling, and just as importantly the thrill of exploring the world on them. As a rider she’s pushing the boundaries in a huge array of motorcycle disciplines, and you might recognise her from our previous articles. From full blown desert rallies, to hard enduro and road touring, to knee down track days, and trials. If it’s got an engine and wheels, Vanessa will be excited. But Vanessa is not just about tearing it up on two wheels. From the darkest moments in her mental and physical recovery, Vanessa’s soul ignited to help others from the lessons she learned, primarily through schools and aiming to inspire the next generation.