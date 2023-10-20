Vanessa also provided insights into the reasons for choosing the Africa Eco race, set to take place in January 2024. Besides the rally’s reputation, Vanessa was drawn to its ecological and social initiatives. The race supports local communities with programs like Energy of Hope, which provides solar lamps to rural school children. “Over 2 and a half thousand lamps have been handed out so far,” Vanessa stated. The rally has also funded the planting of over 2,000 trees in the capital of Mauritania.