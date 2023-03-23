At the heart of the R52 lies its 486cc horizontally-opposed, air-cooled, two-cylinder boxer engine. The motorbike is capable of producing 12 horsepower at 3,400 RPM, which might seem modest by today’s standards, but was quite impressive for its time. The boxer engine provided the bike with a unique balance, allowing for smooth operation and minimizing vibrations. This engine layout, which has become synonymous with BMW motorcycles, allowed the R52 to achieve a top speed of 70 mph (113 km/h), making it one of the fastest bikes of its era.