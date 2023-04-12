As the days get longer and lighter, the Ross-on-Wye Safer Neighbourhood Team has been making the most of the extra daylight hours to ramp up their efforts in speed enforcement and education. Over the weekend, officers from the team's B shift were out patrolling the roads, focusing their attention on the A40 through Lea and Weston Under Penyard.
The Safer Neighbourhood Team's proactive approach to speed enforcement is part of their commitment to the #communitycharter, which aims to create a safer environment for all residents and road users in the Ross-on-Wye and South Herefordshire area. By targeting speeding drivers and providing education on the importance of adhering to speed limits, the team is working tirelessly to reduce the number of accidents and improve overall road safety.